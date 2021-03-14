NEWS Aaron Dessner has thanked Taylor Swift for restoring his 'faith in music' Newsdesk Share with :





The National star, 44, produced and co-wrote much of the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker's sister records, 'folklore' and evermore', the former of which won Record of the Year at Sunday night’s (14.03.21) Grammys.



And in a touching tribute to the creative team behind the albums, also including his bandmates, Taylor’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Jack Antonoff and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Aaron gushed about how “eternally grateful” he is for the music they created together.



He wrote on Instagram after the ceremony: "It has been an incredible journey since Taylor first approached me to write with her. From the moment she wrote Cardigan last April 28th — she unlocked a creative chemistry between us distinct from anything I’d previously experienced, and it led to the creation of two albums in 6 months that are incredibly dear to me — folklore and evermore. Thank you to the Recording Academy for recognizing folklore tonight. Taylor, Jack and I could not be prouder of the work we’ve done together.



“Thank you to my family: my beautiful wife Stine for constantly lifting me up with her indomitable spirit and supporting me through all of this, and to my children Ingrid, Robin and Mimi who inspire me every day.



“Thank you Jonathan Low, my amazingly talented engineer and mixer who I’ve been fortunate to have working alongside my projects for the past decade.



“Thank you Bryce, my loving brother, for your invaluable contributions to folklore — I would never have been able to do any of this without everything I've learned from and with you and your constant support. It is no surprise to anyone that your arrangements elevate the album to what it is.



“My dear friend Justin who always picks me up when I feel down and who has given me a confidence in my music that I sometimes lose — your writing, voice and playing are vital parts of both these albums. I cherish our friendship and every single opportunity we have to collaborate.



“Thank you so much to Joe for your brilliant writing and collaboration on both folklore and evermore — and for your friendship and spirit which have been a huge part of this unforgettable time.



“Thank you to my bandmates in the National who I learned how to write and make records together without compromise — and all the artists I've worked with for giving me the chance to grow and learn from you. (sic)"

He then said to Taylor: “I am constantly humbled by and grateful for our friendship and collaboration.



“It’s such a strange thought that this time last year, we hadn’t even begun our journey together, since you are now such a big part of my life. You have restored my faith in music and the ways in which it can help me and others.

“In a year of such uncertainty and fear, I’m eternally grateful for the music we made. You generously shared your songwriting genius with me and others on these records — and made everyone involved feel appreciated and confident in their work. I can’t say enough positive things about you as an artist and a person."



Taylor, 31, became the first woman to win Album of the Year three times after accepting the honour for 'folklore'.