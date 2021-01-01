Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion team up for first-ever WAP performance at Grammys

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed their smash hit collaboration WAP for the first-time at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The Hot Girl Summer star performed two of her hits - Body and Savage - before Cardi appeared on stage to sing a snippet of her track Up before they joined forces for WAP.

The duo adapted the sexually-explicit lyrics to make the song suitable for a primetime audience, with the original chorus "wet a*s p**sy" being changed to "wet wet wet".

The set featured a pole on a massive high heel and ended with the two rappers writhing together on a giant bed wearing metal outfits.

Ceremony host Trevor Noah seemed impressed with the performance as he joined the stars onstage at the end.

"Wow, wow, wow, did you see that...? That was amazing... This is a dream that I've had to be in bed with Cardi B and then my grandmother comes in and whoops our a*es for having our shoes on in the bed," he joked.

It was a big night for Megan, who took home awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance for Savage featuring Beyonce.