NEWS U2 announce 'The Virtual Road' YouTube concert series Newsdesk Share with :





YouTube, Island Records, Interscope, UMe, and UMC today announce U2: The Virtual Road, a series of four concerts broadcast for the first time exclusively on the band’s YouTube channel, for 48 hours only.



U2: The Virtual Road also marks the first time that three of these concerts – Slane, Red Rocks and Mexico – have been made available digitally.



The first concert will broadcast on St. Patrick’s Day, 17th March 2021. U2 Go Home: Live From Slane Castle celebrates the band’s return to the legendary Irish concert site on 1st September 2001 for their first performance on the banks of the River Boyne in over twenty years. And in an exclusive YouTube performance, Dermot Kennedy will open the show with a solo performance recorded last week outside Los Angeles.



On 25th March fans can tune in to see U2: Live At Red Rocks recorded on 5th June 1983 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, United States on the band’s War Tour. A career definining show, the rain-soaked performance at the iconic venue helped establish U2’s reputation as one of the greatest live acts in the world. And another Grammy-nominated Dublin band, Fontaines D.C. will open the show with a performance recorded in their hometown last year.



The PopMart Tour stormed into Mexico City in December 1997 for a memorable show at the Foro Sol Stadium and 1st April will see Carla Morrison open for the band, only on YouTube, for a very special one-off performance ahead of Popmart: Live From Mexico City.



In December 2015, U2 returned to Paris less than a month after the 13th November terrorist attacks on the city for two rescheduled shows. iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE: Live in Paris marked the final performance on the tour, an unforgettable evening which included an emotional performance of Patti Smith’s ‘People Have The Power’. On 10th April, YouTube will broadcast the show for the very first time, with French band Feu! Chatterton on support.



"Every show is memorable for us but these four particularly so… It’s exciting to be on the road again… Embracing all the wonder of the virtual road… And especially exciting to be joined by such a brilliant line-up of fellow travellers in Dermot Kennedy, Fontaines D.C., Carla Morrison and Feu! Chatterton.” – Bono, The Edge, Adam and Larry



Dan Chalmers, Director of YouTube Music for EMEA said - “It's fantastic that YouTube is partnering with U2 for this exclusive broadcast. The four concerts featured in The Virtual Road are the most memorable and iconic in the band’s history, and indeed rock history at large. As one of the world’s best-selling music artists, U2 have been at the top of the global rock scene for the past four decades. When they perform, the world takes notice - their performances are always a landmark moment for music lovers around the world. We’re proud to be providing the platform for an artist that has come to embody the definitive live music experience.”



YOUTUBE PRESENTS

U2: THE VIRTUAL ROAD



A series of legendary concerts broadcast on the band’s youtube channel, for the first time with enhanced visuals and remastered audio and all-new & exclusive opening act performances from



Dermot Kennedy

Fontaines D.C.

Carla Morrison

Feu! Chatterton



www.youtube.com/U2



17 March - St Patrick’s Day

U2 Go Home: Live From Slane Castle - IRELAND 2001



25 March

U2: Live At Red Rocks, Denver, Colorado - USA 1983



1 April

Popmart: Live From Mexico City - MEXICO 1997



10 April

iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE: Live in Paris - FRANCE 2015