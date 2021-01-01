Lizzo apologises for B-word slip-up at Grammys

Lizzo went off script at the Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday when she accidentally cursed while presenting the night's first honour.

The Good as Hell star was apparently so thrilled to involved in the socially distanced ceremony she yelled out, "And the three shiny Grammys I got last year, woo! I'm back. B**** I'm back!" as she took to the stage outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Lizzo quickly realised her mistake and immediately apologised for her inappropriate language.

Looking shocked at her faux pas as her eyes went wide and she covered her mouth, the star laughed and said: "Oh, I'm so sorry."

The 32-year-old star then attempted to get back on track and announce the winner of the award she was presenting, giggling as she said she was "so happy" to be there to celebrate the new artists recognised by the Grammys.

However, she awkwardly fumbled with the envelope she was supposed to be opening, and eventually had to ask a stagehand how to open it before she presented the night's first honour for Best New Artist to a shocked Megan Thee Stallion.

The pair hugged as Megan accepted the accolade, with Lizzo jokingly berating her pal for laughing at her slip up.