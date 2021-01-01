Billie Eilish dedicates Record of the Year Grammy to Megan Thee Stallion

Billie Eilish stunned Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammys on Sunday night by dedicating her Record of the Year prize to the rapper.

The Bad Guy hitmaker picked up the ceremony's final award - her second of the day - and confessed she hadn't written an acceptance speech, because she was sure the Savage hitmaker would win.

"Megan, I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this, but then I was like, 'There's no way they're gonna choose me!'" Billie said.

"I was like, 'It's hers'. You deserve this. You had a year that I think is un-top-able," she went on.

Continuing to gush about her favourite rapper, gracious Eilish added: "You are a queen. I wanna cry thinking about how much I love you. You are so beautiful, you're so talented. You deserve everything in the world. I think about you constantly. I root for you always... Genuinely, this goes to her."

She then asked her fellow Record of the Year nominees, seated in a tent outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles to "cheer for Megan Thee Stallion".

Megan didn't go home empty-handed - she picked up three awards, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her Savage collaboration with Beyonce. She also took part in one of the ceremony's show-stopping sets as she teamed up with Cardi B to perform a super-sexy version of their hit WAP.