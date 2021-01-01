NEWS KSI, Yungblud & Polo G’s Patience challenging Nathan Evans’ Wellerman for Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



KSI’s new single Patience ft. pop-punk star Yungblud & US rapper Polo G is off to a strong start on this week’s Official Chart First Look, currently at Number 2 and challenging Nathan Evans’ Wellerman with 220 Kid & Billen Ted for Number 1.



KSI’s last headline single, last year’s Really Love with Craig David and Digital Farm Animals, peaked at Number 3, while his Anne-Marie and Digital Farm Animals collab Don’t Play debuted at Number 2 in January. View KSI’s Official Chart history in full here.



It looks like Olivia Rodrigo’s reign at Number 1 with Drivers License will come to an end this week, slipping to Number 16 today.



British newcomers A1 & J1 are zooming towards the Top 5 with their viral TikTok hit Latest Trends, up nine places to Number 3, while Travis Scott & HVME’s dance smash Goosebumps is set to climb into the Top 10, up three spots to Number 8.



Two more dance tracks are on course to climb into this week’s Top 10: ATB, Topic & A7S’s Your Love (9pm) is up five places to 9, and Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta’s BED leaps seven spots to 10.



London rapper Central Cee continues to climb with his track Commitment Issues, up seven places to Number 11 following the release of his mixtape Wild West.



Further down, two Tom Grennan tracks are climbing up the Top 20 following the release of his new album Evering Road: Little Bit Of Love is up 13 places to 13, and Let’s Go Home Together with Ella Henderson jumps 12 to 20.





The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm.


