Sam Smith 'looking forward' to more inclusive awards shows

Sam Smith cannot wait until awards shows are "reflective of the society we live in" after reports suggested BRIT Awards bosses had pressed pause on plans to introduce gender-neutral categories for the 2021 event.



Organisers have been under increasing pressure to scrap the Best Male and Best Female categories in favour of one singular award, but they have apparently decided against making the change ahead of this year's ceremony.



After the news emerged, Smith, who 'came out' as non-binary in 2019 and uses 'they/them' pronouns, shared a statement online, expressing their views on the hot topic.



The singer, who has twice been nominated for British Male Solo Artist in the past, posted on Twitter: "Music for me has always been about unification not division.



"I look forward to a time where awards shows can be reflective of the society we live in. Let's celebrate everybody, regardless of gender, race, age, ability, sexuality and class."



The nominations for the 2021 BRIT Awards have yet to be announced, but the show is set to take place on 11 May.