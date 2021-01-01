Ricky Wilson postpones wedding for a third time

Ricky Wilson has postponed his wedding to Grace Zito for a third time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kaiser Chiefs frontman and his partner cancelled two ceremonies last year because of the Covid-19 health crisis, and have now ditched their plans to tie the knot in May because lockdown restrictions will still be in place and they want to have a “big party” to celebrate.

He said: “We’ve had three wedding dates. The latest was 14 May, but that’s not happening now. We don’t know what’s going to happen but we’re talking about it every day. On the one hand, we really want to get married.

“On the other, we really want to have a big party, but we can’t do both at the same time at the moment," he continued. "It’s supposed to be about the ceremony and you’re like, hmmm party?"

The I Predict a Riot hitmaker thinks lockdown has only cemented his and Grace’s relationship.

He said: “Lockdown is the best training experience that a couple could ever have. To realise that no matter how much you love someone, it’s brilliant to find out that they’re also literally your best mate and the only person you want to spend any time with.”

However, the 43-year-old star admitted it’s been “hard” not seeing his pals and he’s looking forward to restrictions hopefully easing in June.

He told Closer magazine: “I’m part of a close-knit group with the ‘Celebrity Juice’ guys – me, Keith (Lemon) and Gino (D’Acampo). I can’t wait until 21 June when the lockdown restrictions are lifted and we can see each other again.

“It’s been hard not being able to see mates. Grace and I can’t wait to go to a party where we can split off from each other and then come back and share all the gossip."