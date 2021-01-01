Caleb Followill's songwriting inspired heavily by model wife

Kings of Leon star Caleb Followill was stunned when his model wife asked him to write a song about her, because she was the inspiration for an album's worth of tracks.

The Sex on Fire singer met Lily Aldridge at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in 2007 and they were married four years later. Throughout their courtship, Aldridge inspired Followill to write a book full of lyrics and tunes - but she had no idea.

"I don't really tell her when a song is about her," Followill told the Irish Independent.

"Matter of fact, I had written several songs that I felt were kind of obviously about her," he shared, recalling: "Then one day she says, 'I wish you'd write a song about me'."

Followill was amused but frustrated at the request.

"I was like, 'Godd**n, who the f**k do you think I've been writing about?'" he sighed.

Lily and Caleb, who are now parents to two young kids, will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in May, and he insisted he has made a good choice in a wife and soulmate.

"She is still with me," he mused, adding: "I still scratch my head. She's a good woman."