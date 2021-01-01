Kelly Clarkson and Jonas Brothers line up for Matthew McConaughey's Texas storm benefit

Kelly Clarkson, Willie Nelson, the Jonas Brothers, and Selena Gomez are joining forces with Matthew McConaughey to raise much-needed funds for those affected by the deadly Texas winter storms.

The Dallas Buyers Club star, a proud son of Texas, has recruited a string of famous faces to appear during his upcoming livestreamed benefit gig, with all proceeds donated to the Oscar winner's Just Keep Livin' Texas Relief Fund to support local organisations in the recovery and rebuilding effort following the deep freeze which struck in late February.

Simply titled We're Texas, the 21 March event will also feature Miranda Lambert, Khalid, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Kirk Franklin, and Jamie Foxx, with more special guests set to be announced in the lead up to the show.

McConaughey reveals he didn't have to try hard to convince his fellow celebrities to lend a hand to those in need.

"Everybody I called, within the first two minutes, (said), 'I'm in.' I didn't have to call anybody back," he told U.S. breakfast show Today.

"So, Texas is really rallying around helping out the people that are gonna need it.

McConaughey will be co-presenting the charity concert with his wife, Camila, but he plans to get really involved in the entertainment aspect of the gig.

"I'm gonna host it, I'm gonna DJ it, I'm gonna intro bands, outro bands, rap myself... I'll have to rap somehow. I'll rhyme something...!" he laughed.

Explaining what drove him to put together We're Texas, he said, "I have a privileged life, I have three children, I have a family, I have a career, and I had purpose, but something like this happens, purpose comes in with a capital 'P'."

And he cannot wait to bring everyone together for the good cause: "You're gonna see a revival and a restoration, people coming together to help out our neighbours here in Texas, and we're inviting the world to come in and help us out as well. It's gonna be a shindig!"

We're Texas will stream at 8pm ET on the actor's YouTube page.