Delta Goodrem postpones Australian tour amid Covid-19 safety concerns

Delta Goodrem isn't taking any chances amid the pandemic and has pushed her Australian tour dates back to later in 2021.

The Lost Without You star was due on stage in just a matter of weeks but, despite venues in the country being open for business, she's delayed the shows until September because she does not feel it is safe to hold a concert amid the pandemic just yet.

"Performing live shows and being together in the one room with my fans means so much to me," the hitmaker said in an Instagram post.

"Since we announced the tour, my priority has always been the safety and health of fans, crew and venue staff and we remain committed to ensuring the indoor concert experience is the safest and absolute best it can be," she went on.

Proclaiming: "We've given this a tremendous amount of thought and whilst we are incredibly optimistic of how things are improving," Goodrem explained: "out of an abundance of caution and to be certain of the best experience for fans coming to the shows and all of the staff and crew working on the tour, we've made the difficult decision to move the tour to September and October."

She added: "We are greatly encouraged by the improvement in the national touring outlook and whilst I would love to be touring in April, we believe that waiting an extra few months will put our hearts and minds beyond doubt."

The singer then acknowledged the support people have given for the shows and advised fans to hang on to their tickets.

The new tour dates now kick-off at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on 24 September, before shows in Canberra, Sydney, Perth and Melbourne, among others.