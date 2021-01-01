Grammys chief vows to 'improve' awards process after The Weeknd snub

The head of the Recording Academy has promised to "take a hard look" at ways to improve the Grammy Awards nominations process following The Weeknd's vow to boycott the event going forward.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker and his fans were left gobsmacked in November when his critically-acclaimed album After Hours failed to earn him a single nod at music's big night, prompting the Canadian singer to hit out at the organisation as "corrupt".

The Weeknd has since declared he will no longer allow his label to submit his future releases for nominations consideration, and now Harvey Mason, Jr., who is serving as the Academy's interim chief executive, has insisted the team behind the Grammys are always working on ways to improve the show, which takes place on Sunday.

"We're all disappointed when anyone is upset," he told The New York Times in response to The Weeknd's remarks.

"But I will say that we are constantly evolving. And this year, as in past years, we are going to take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees," he promised.

The Weeknd referenced the "secret committees" as the reason behind his decision to snub future Grammys shows because although the nominations process has been publicly disclosed, many in the industry still do not understand the way voting for each category works, particularly as there are no such committees for the four main pop awards.

The star isn't the only artist to lash out at the awards - Teyana Taylor decided to quit making music after her well-received 2020 release, The Album, failed to make the R&B shortlists for the ceremony, while Zayn Malik fired off an angry tweet at Academy chiefs this week after his solo work was overlooked for the 2021 awards.