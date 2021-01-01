NEWS Tom Grennan: New album is about 'love, heartbreak and redemption' Newsdesk Share with :





The 25-year-old singer has admitted that his latest record, 'Evering Road', has been inspired by a past relationship, but it's still not "down in the dumps".



Tom explained: "It’s about ­realising that I was the toxic one in the relationship. I hold my hands up. I’m sorry and I want to be better."



Tom also thinks he's evolved as a musician since releasing his debut album, 'Lighting Matches'.



He told The Sun newspaper: "With my first album, I was thrown in the deep end. I’d never been in a studio before.

"I’d never been on tour or done things for radio. I didn’t know about interviews.



"I’d just written some songs that became an album and thankfully worked - it was me finding my voice.



"I got pulled in and that whole world consumed me a bit. But I’m glad it happened because I wouldn’t be where I am now."



Tom's new album is actually named after the street he lived on in east London with his ex-girlfriend.



He explained: "It’s the road we lived on - where I was writing this album as everything was going on.



"I’d started some other songs but I knew I needed to write from the heart about what was going on in my life."

Tom returned home to live with his parents amid the coronavirus lockdown.



And he thinks that living at home was exactly what he needed after going through a painful break-up.



He said: "I started getting fit and spent time with my family. I haven’t lived at home since I was 18.



"It was great. I picked up the piano and my dad lifted me for sure. He was on my Instagram a few times and he lifted lots of people up, too.



"I also helped the community by walking neighbours’ dogs and I delivered medicine and helped at food banks.



"A lot of people were struggling at the time and I felt like I should be helping as it’s important to give back."