NEWS Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' becomes longest-running Number 1 debut single in 15 years Newsdesk





Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License scores a ninth week at atop the Official Singles Chart, becoming the longest-running Number 1 debut single in the UK for 15 years.



Drivers License sees off fierce competition from Nathan Evans’ Wellerman with 220 Kid and Billen Ted, which led the way midweek but finishes at Number 2, just 742 chart sales behind.



Olivia now has the UK’s longest-running Number 1 debut single since 2006, when Gnarls Barkley’s Crazy notched up nine weeks at Number 1. At the time, it was the UK’s first Number 1 single based on download sales alone.



Behind Wellerman, Tiesto’s The Business climbs one place to Number 3 – now the producer’s joint-highest charting single in the UK with 2014’s Wasted ft. Matthew Koma.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Drake dominates, landing three new entries with tracks from his new EP Scary Hours II: What’s Next (4), Lemon Pepper Freestyle ft. Rick Ross (6), and Wants And Needs ft. Lil Baby (10). The entries take his total of Top 10 hits to 27.



Further down, Silk Sonic – the new project from Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak – are new at 20 with Leave The Door Open, Justin Bieber’s Hold On lands at 25, marking his 54th UK Top 40 entry, and AJ Tracey’s new single Anxious opens at 34.