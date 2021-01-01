NEWS Kings of Leon score sixth Number 1 UK album with 'When You See Yourself' Newsdesk Share with :





Kings of Leon race straight to Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart with When You See Yourself.



Now their sixth chart-topping album, When You See Yourself was the most purchased album of the week on CD, downloads and vinyl. 65% of its week 1 chart sales total came from physical formats.



King of Leon’s previous Number 1s are: Because of the Times (2007); Only By The Night (2008); Come Around Sundown (2010); Mechanical Bull (2013); Walls (2016).



Gabrielle’s seventh studio album Do It Again lands at Number 4, marking the British soul singer’s third Top 5 and highest-charting album in nearly twenty years – since 2001’s Greatest Hits album Dreams Can Come True peaked at Number 2.



Further down the Top 20, Zara Larsson’s third studio album Poster Girl is new at Number 12, the Swedish pop star’s second Top 20 collection; and Japan enter at Number 13 with a reissue of their 1980 album Quiet Life - a 40-place increase on the album’s previous UK chart peak of 53.



Scottish rock band Arab Strap’s first album in 15 years As Days Get Dark debuts at Number 14, while there are other Top 20 debuts from DMA’s Live At Brixton (17) and Against The Wall by Glasgow rockers Mason Hill (19).



Further down, English singer-songwriter Jane Weaver scoops her first UK Top 40 album with Flock at Number 24, and finally, Floridian pop-punk band A Day To Remember debut at Number 36 with You’re Welcome, their second Top 40 album.