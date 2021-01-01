NEWS Gwen Stefani often considers a potential No Doubt reunion Newsdesk Share with :





Gwen Stefani often thinks about a potential No Doubt reunion, and she hasn't ruled out the possibility.



The 51-year-old singer admitted she always reflects on her past tunes when she is creating new music and admitted she has "no idea what the future holds" regarding a possible comeback for the 'Don't Speak' hitmakers.

She said: "It is a really big deal, and I do [think about it]. I’m reflecting so much on all the music.



"When you’re writing new music, [you] reflect on everything that you’ve done.



"For sure, surreal to think that that happened so long ago. I have no idea what the future holds with that. You know what I mean? It’s impossible."



For now, Gwen has been busy working on her solo music, and she released new song 'Slow Clap' this week, which is about getting "clapped back to life."



Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the star - who co-founded No Doubt in the mid-80s, but the band didn't find fame until the mid-90s - said: "It's kind of this place of, you always go through different phases in your life where you question yourself and you question like, 'What am I supposed to be doing? Who am I? Do I mean anything? Why am I?'



"It's also about wanting to just, even though I know I've had my 15 minutes of my time, wanting to kind of double dip and just get a little bit more, why not?



"If they're going to let me, I'm going to take it."