Imagine Dragons star put divorce plans on hold following wife's life-changing text

A text saved Imagine Dragons star Dan Reynolds' marriage.



The Believer singer was on his way to visit a lawyer to sign off on his divorce from Aja Volkman when she sent him a text that turned his world upside down.



The estranged couple - who announced their split in April 2018 before revealing they had reconciled the following January - promptly ditched its legal representatives, went out for lunch and reconciled.



They've since had another child together and Dan is now so glad he and his wife put the brakes on their divorce.



In a TikTok video message on Thursday, he revealed he and his wife hadn't spoken for seven months before he received the life-changing text.



"I was driving to the lawyer's office to sign the divorce papers...," Dan explained. "She said she didn’t need to own me to love me. She loved me without expectations."



That lunch felt like a "first date" and the couple, who has four children together, agreed to call off the divorce.



The text from Volkman also inspired a new Imagine Dragons song, Follow You.



Reynolds signed off by asking fans, "Have you ever gotten a text that changed your life?"