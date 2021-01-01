NEWS Seth Green kicking off Fall Out Boy star's mental health-themed podcast Newsdesk Share with :





Funnyman Seth Green will be Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman's first guest on a new podcast laying bare the stars' mental health struggles.



With cases of depression rocketing during the coronavirus crisis, the rocker has launched the audio series, I Hate Myself, to help others experiencing anxiety issues. Joe will co-host with Rick and Morty writer Wade Randolph and produce the project with bosses at Heavy Metal.



"I'm truly thrilled to be making a show with Heavy Metal," he says in a statement. "I grew up a huge fan of both the film and the magazine. And while this won't necessarily be focused on scantily-clad warriors, space aliens, or skeletal ghouls, it's going to be the most fun show ever about every sci-fi and horror nerd's favourite malady: depression!"



The guitarist's first guest, Seth, admits he found his chat with Joe "incredibly valuable".



"I definitely have an evolving relationship with depression," Seth shares in the first episode, "and the older I get and the more I experience, the more palpable it becomes, and the deeper and more intense it is when I experience it...



"It is very helpful to have someone who is both educated and objective to help me at least reflect on what I'm feeling, try and understand the root causes, and make any adjustments that I want to or that I can. That's been incredibly valuable and helpful."



I Hate Myself debuts on 17 March on all major podcast platforms. New shows will follow every Wednesday.