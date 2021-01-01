Dionne Warwick critical of Prince Harry and Meghan's 'invasive' Oprah interview

Dionne Warwick has criticised Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, calling it "invasive".

The bombshell chat, which aired on Sunday night in the U.S., saw the pair make revelatory claims including that Meghan was suicidal when the pressure of being a royal got too much, and that a member of the British royal family had made racist queries as to what skin tone their son Archie would have.

The interview caused shockwaves around the world, with Buckingham Palace issuing a statement and launching an investigation, and Dionne had her say on the furore during an interview with the New York Post's Page Six.

“I, personally, felt that it was a little invasive and I think it could’ve been handled in another fashion," she said.

"This was a choice that Harry and Meghan made, and if they felt that it was okay to probe as deeply as Oprah did, then who am I to make any comment on it at all?" she wondered.

Dionne did praise Winfrey for her work in the interview, noting that: "Oprah was doing what she does best".

Although celebrities such as Gabrielle Union, Hugh Jackman, and Serena Williams have rallied to support the Duke and Duchess following the interview, the chat has also sparked derision from critics, including Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, who has resigned from the show after a heated argument over Markle's statements on-air.