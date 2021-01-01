NEWS Justin Bieber teases track listing for new album Newsdesk Share with :





Justin Bieber has teased the track listing for his new album Justice.



On Wednesday, the Confident hitmaker shared a photo on social media showing a board with notecards pinned to it, unveiling what looks like the final track list for his sixth studio album Justice, which is due out next Friday.



The line-up includes already-released singles like Hold On, Holy, Lonely, and Anyone, as well as new titles such as 2 Much, Die For You, Deserve You, As I Am, Somebody, Love You Diff, Off My Face, Loved By You, Ghost, Unstable, and Peaches.



Announcing Justice last month, Bieber said it will be his "small part" in providing both comfort and justice for those feeling helpless during these unprecedented times.



"In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone," the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram, sharing the album's cover. "I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united."



"This is me doing a small part. My part," Bieber ended his note. "I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal."



Bieber released his last album Changes, his first in five years, in February last year. The album, which featured singles Yummy and Forever, was nominated for best pop vocal album at the Grammys.