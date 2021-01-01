NEWS Sir Paul McCartney teams up with Idris Elba & Damon Albarn for McCartney III Imagined Newsdesk Share with :





The former Beatles legend originally released his 18th solo album, ‘McCartney III’, in December, and it has now been announced he’s joined forces with a host of musical talents to re-create each of the songs on the record for a new album titled ‘McCartney III Imagined’.



Each of the tracks on the new album – which will be released this summer – have been personally curated by Paul, and include complete covers, remixes, and featured performances.



Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon has remixed the original album’s opening track ‘Long Tailed Winter Bird’, whilst actor and DJ Idris has put his own spin on the same song, which is only available to those who purchase a physical copy of the collection.



Queens of the Stone Age rocker Josh Homme has recorded a cover of ‘Lavatory Lil’, whilst Beck features on a new version of ‘Find My Way’, and Phoebe Bridgers lends her voice to ‘Seize The Day’.



The first offering from the album is Dominic Fike’s cover of ‘The Kiss of Venus’, which is available digitally now.



‘McCartney III Imagined’ physical formats are available for pre-order ahead of their release this summer, and include exclusive colour vinyl editions available at Target, Barnes & Noble, Indie record stores, Newbury Comics, and PaulMcCartney.com.



The track list for ‘McCartney III Imagined’ is as follows:



1. ‘Find My Way’ (feat. Beck)

2. ‘The Kiss of Venus’ (Dominic Fike)

3. ‘Pretty Boys’ (feat. Khruangbin)

4. ‘Women And Wives’ (St. Vincent Remix)

5. ‘Deep Down’ (Blood Orange Remix)

6. ‘Seize The Day’ (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

7. ‘Slidin’ (EOB Remix)

8. ‘Long Tailed Winter Bird’ (Damon Albarn Remix)

9. ‘Lavatory Lil’ (Josh Homme)

10. ‘When Winter Comes’ (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11. ‘Deep Deep Feeling’ (3D RDN Remix)

12. ‘Long Tailed Winter Bird’ (Idris Elba Remix)*



*Physical release exclusive track