Chrissy Teigen accidentally offended Katy Perry after inauguration performance

Chrissy Teigen "wanted to die" of embarrassment during U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration celebrations after unintentionally offending performer Katy Perry.

The pop star belted out her 2010 hit Firework against an impressive pyrotechnic display backdrop during the Celebrating America TV live special, which aired hours after the Democratic leader was sworn into office on 20 January.

Chrissy was in attendance at the Washington, D.C. event with her husband John Legend, who was also part of the line-up, and tried to compliment the 36-year-old singer after the new mum completed her set.

"I was so scared because we ran into Katy Perry after, and I always say dumb things," the model and cookbook author explained during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I always get so nervous and say faux pas.

"I hadn't seen Katy for so long and I was like, 'Oh, I typically hate fireworks, but that was amazing. That was beautiful.'"

However, when Katy responded with a brief awkward silence, Chrissy realised she had probably misheard her comments.

"I think she heard that I said I hate Firework, like, the song. I wanted to die, I felt so bad. I was like, 'No, no, no, not Firework!' Ugh, I always do that," she lamented.