Cardi B silences Kodak Black critics

Cardi B is pushing back at critics claiming she owes her groundbreaking diamond certification for her breakout single Bodak Yellow to fellow rapper Kodak Black, insisting the song makes them both rich.

The WAP hitmaker made music history this week when she became the first female rapper to achieve the Recording Industry Association of America's (RIAA) Diamond single certification status for selling 10 million units since the hit dropped in 2017.

However, as she was celebrating the feat, some critics claimed she wouldn't have been so successful had she not copied Kodak's rhyming style from his 2014 track No Flockin' for her major label debut - but Cardi wasn't interested in the chatter, because she has always given credit where credit's due.

"He got credit on the song WE both getting rich with the song till we die ..The song is called Bodak Yellow for a reason .You h**s get on this app saying the dumbest s**t (sic)," she fumed on Twitter.

And Kodak, who recently regained his freedom after having his prison sentence for weapons charges commuted by former U.S. President Donald Trump, has nothing but praise for Cardi's latest career achievement.

"Bodak Yellow Went Diamond Dam Right @iamcardib (sic)," he posted.