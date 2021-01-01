Ciara 'proud' of herself when she looks at her daughter

Ciara says looking at her daughter Sienna makes her feel proud of herself.

The singer shared a snap of herself and her three-year-old in the swimming pool on her Instagram account on Monday to celebrate International Women's Day.

Ciara wrote alongside the photo: "Baby Girl I’m going to ALWAYS have your back! I will always fight for you! Work as hard as I possibly can to pave the way for you! When I look at you, it makes me proud of myself! I can’t wait to see the Woman you will become one day!

"You can literally do anything you put your mind to! I’m so proud to be your Mommy. I love you so much! #InternationalWomensDay."

Other stars to mark the occasion included Jennifer Lopez, who shared a video of celebrities including Regina King and Elizabeth Banks holding up signs reading "We are Limitless", wrote on Instagram: "To all the mothers, daughters, sisters and incredibly magnificent and diverse women of the world...I celebrate you!!! I celebrate us!!! Here is to International Women’s Day today and every day!! We need to continue to use our voices, stand up and GET LOUD for everything and that we believe in. These women empower other women and truly embody all it is to be #LIMITLESS. You are limitless. We are ALL Limitless!!!"

And Taylor Swift added: "In honour of International Women’s Day, I changed out my @AppleMusic playlist to songs I’m loving right now by female artists and bands. Let’s all celebrate together by honouring the women in our lives and the women out there pushing things forward."