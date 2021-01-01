NEWS Selena Gomez considering music retirement to focus on acting Newsdesk Share with :





Selena Gomez is contemplating hanging up her microphone to focus more on acting and producing, because she feels underappreciated as a musical artist.



The Come & Get It hitmaker is irked by critics of her songs because her talents in the recording studio never seem to be "enough" for some.



"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," Gomez told Vogue magazine.



"I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?' Lose You to Love Me I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough," she said.



"I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music," she mused.

Admitting she has to "be careful" about her choice of words, Gomez went on: "(I want to) give myself a real shot at acting."



The former child star has been steadily building up her onscreen credentials in films like The Dead Don't Die, A Rainy Day in New York, and Dolittle, and upcoming TV series Only Murders in the Building, while she also produced Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why, and Gomez insisted she's just getting started.



"I haven't even touched the surface of what I want to do," she shared, adding: "The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can't wait for the moment when a director can see that I'm capable of doing something that no one's ever seen."