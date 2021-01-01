NEWS Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz brand acquired by Triller app bosses Newsdesk Share with :





Hip-hop superproducers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have signed a lucrative new deal to take their Verzuz music battle series to the Triller video-sharing app.



The stars launched the hugely popular brand at the start of the coronavirus shutdown last year, and have since recruited their famous friends from the R&B, soul, and rap worlds to go hit-for-hit in regular face-offs.



Now Triller Network bosses, who run the popular TikTok rival, have recruited the Verzuz co-founders to help oversee their music department, and have also brought them onboard as shareholders.



Specific details regarding the deal have not been released, but Swizz and Timbaland have chosen to split their equity stake with the 43 artists who have already featured on Verzuz, reported Billboard.



"This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole," the duo shared in a joint statement.



"By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing," they added.



Swizz and Timbaland also celebrated the news on social media, with The Way I Are hitmaker sharing a shot of the old pals embracing and writing: "@therealswizzz we did it bigggggggg in the pandemic this is a new beginning for creators (sic)".



R&B star D'Angelo recently staged the first solo Verzuz stream for fans, with Wu-Tang Clan rappers Ghostface Killah and Raekwon set to step up to the microphone for the next music battle.



Previous pairings, which aired on Instagram Live and Apple Music, have featured Snoop Dogg and DMX, Alicia Keys and John Legend, Brandy and Monica, and Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle.