Olivia Rodrigo had 'four tries' to get her driving licence

Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo took four attempts to finally get her own licence.



The 18-year-old singer, who has achieved worldwide fame thanks to the heartfelt ballad, opened up about the nightmare she had trying to pass the test during an interview with radio station 94.5 PST.



"Essentially, the time I got my drivers license it was my fourth try, which is really sad," she began, explaining that the first appointment she had for her test she had to cancel because of Covid-19, and the second she had to reschedule because she was filming High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.



"The third one, I finally get there and I fly out from Utah to LA just to take the test because I had to take it in California," she explained. "I'm sitting in the car and the guy comes by and he's checking my lights and stuff like that, and he goes, 'Ok, honk your horn now'. And I go to honk my horn and the horn doesn't work on my mum's car and she had no idea that the horn doesn't work on her car because she never uses her horn because she's the calmest person in the whole world. And so he said, 'Your car is legally unsafe, I can't take you out to take the test - go home.'



"I didn't even get to drive out of the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles)… I was so upset, I literally cried in the DMV parking lot."



But the fourth time was a charm for Olivia, as she finally passed her test and got her licence.



"I got there eventually!" she laughed.