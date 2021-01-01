Megan Thee Stallion offers new scholarships for International Women's Day

Rap star Megan Thee Stallion celebrated International Women's Day by offering up a new round of scholarships and grants worth $1 million (£715,000).

The Savage sensation has teamed up with officials at Fashion Nova, with whom she has her own clothing line, to mark Monday's holiday, and encourage interested applicants to sign up for the Women on Top initiative.

"Happy International Women's Day Hotties!" she posted on Instagram. "@FashionNova and I are excited to announce 'Women on Top' - a new female empowerment initiative that will give away $1million dollars in grants and scholarships over the course of this month to amazing women entrepreneurs, female students, women-owned businesses, and women-focused charities.

"Each recipient will receive $25,000 or more to invest in their future and we will be highlighting these incredible women and organizations each day."

Megan revealed the very first recipient of the fund will be the Houston, Texas branch of female empowerment non-profit YWCA, formerly known as the Young Women's Christian Association.

"To kick-off the program, it is my honor to announce the first $25,000 recipient - an organization close to my heart - YWCA Houston," she explained.

"YWCA has a program called Center for Women which helps homeless women and girls advance through life and career by providing much needed housing and resources. Make sure to check back in here or on fashionnova.com/cares to hear about the other inspiring women and organizations doing great things!"

It's not the first time Megan has used her platform to provide financial aid to worthy causes - last year, she teamed up with bosses at Rap Rotation, Amazon Music's flagship hip-hop brand, to launch the Don't Stop Scholarship Fund to help put two female students of colour through college.