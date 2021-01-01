Jess Glynne sorry for transphobic slur

Singer Jess Glynne has apologised for using an "unacceptable" transphobic slur during a podcast interview last week.

The Hold My Hand hitmaker was chatting to comedian Mo Gilligan when she mentioned taking a friend to a "tranny strip club", prompting outrage from gay rights activists, who took aim at the star over her choice of words.

One Twitter user urged Glynne to "just leave us out of your funny anecdotes", adding, "we are not a laughing stock, we are human beings."

Another wrote: "A slur that rolls out as easily as it did suggests that #JessGlynne doesn’t consider the t word a slur at all."

The backlash prompted Glynne to release a statement online on Monday.

"I want to address my appearance on the @mothecomedian podcast, when a story I told caused massive and righteous offence," the statement read. "Firstly, I want to say that I am wholeheartedly sorry.

"I know that in this case, sorry is not nearly enough, throughout my life I have made a lot of mistakes and what I have come to know is that the only benefit to making one is to learn from it. I didn’t want to simply put out a PR apology on social media because I know that I have caused offence and pain to the community that I love and have always wanted to support.

"To be in the knowledge that I have negatively impacted the community through my own ignorance has ripped out a piece of my heart. I know I needed to address my mistake head on and educate myself about an issue I was frankly ignorant of. The language that I used on the podcast was unacceptable... I am ashamed that I was unaware of the potency of the T-slur until now."

She added: "Murders and attacks are commonplace in this community and safe environments are paramount. I now understand how insulting it was to see a clip of me and @mothecomedian laughing at a story which I should have known better than to tell and casually, thoughtlessly using a word that is a dehumanising, dangerous slur to so many.

"Today I have learnt something that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I hope by using my platform to apologise I can also start the conversation and others may benefit from being educated by braver souls than myself...

"I do believe personal development never ends but we have to make a commitment to change and I will be taking some time to continue to grow."