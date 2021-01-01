Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares support for Duchess of Sussex

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has offered her support to the Duchess of Sussex after she opened up about the racism she had to deal with as a member of the royal family in a new TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Duchess Meghan stunned the TV titan when she revealed the tabloid attacks on her mixed-race led to suicidal thoughts, and she was appalled when she discovered members of the royal family had concerns about her firstborn, Archie's skin colour.

The Little Mix star felt her pain.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, Pinnock wrote: "What people may wish to believe and view as a 'privileged life' let this be a lesson to all of us. When you become known to the public there is no safety net to protect you from what people can fire out and say about you."

She continued: "We witness this all the time, particularly concerning women and more to the core, women of colour. Meghan has been dragged from the start and we have all witnessed it."

Praising the former Suits star's "strength and determination" for speaking out on her experiences "showing the underlying racism lying within the royal establishment", Pinnock also acknowledged Prince Harry for standing by his wife and child "and being brave enough to say enough is enough, we're out".

"As it's international women’s day, I wish to send my love and support to Meghan," the pop star went on, adding: "Too often we disregard a women’s emotions and mental strength. No more."

She then urged "anyone within a position where by they feel silenced, underrated, overlooked or less than to speak up and speak out (sic)," sharing: "It was the best thing I ever did and I know there are women all around the world holding pain within, out of fear of not being heard and taken seriously," she added.