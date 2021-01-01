NEWS Tom Zanetti was inspired by Kevin & Perry to become a DJ Newsdesk Share with :





The 31-year-old DJ and music producer admits the comedy characters from 'Kevin & Perry Go Large' inspired him to get a set of DJ decks and pursue his love for music.



He said: "I got a pair of decks for Christmas when I was a kid because I watched Kevin & Perry. I was buzzing. That’s how I wanted to be a DJ. My dad gave me some turntables. He was a DJ too, in the Nineties. He used to play all over. He used to take me to parties with him when I was a kid. I used to watch him set up and listen to him play Nineties house music."



Tom made five copies of his first lot of tracks and then his friends decided to make their own copies and sell it on, making the homemade CD a "bestseller".



Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he added: "I made about five copies of a CD. Gave one to a friend, gave one to my mum, then my mates started copying the CDs and selling them at school. I didn’t even know, but this CD had been getting about, and it ended up on the market. I walked through there one day and a guy said to me, 'Your CD has been on the stall. It’s been the bestseller for a year.'"