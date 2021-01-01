Sam Asghari: 'I want to be a young dad'

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has revealed he wants to be a young dad.

Model and actor Sam, 27, has been dating the singer for four years, since meeting her on the set of music video Slumber Party, and has hinted he's ready to start a family with Britney, 39.

"My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going," he tells Forbes magazine. "I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don’t mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."

Britney, who is mum to teenage sons Sean and Jayden, fell for Sam after hand-picking him to play her lover in the music video.

"I wanted to do TV, I wanted to do film," he recalls. "My acting strategy was kind of to go away from music videos. I didn’t want to do more and be known as a music video actor, but a good friend of mine was working on a project and they referred me to the team that was picking out the leading role for Slumber Party.

"My girlfriend now at the time, personally she picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video. My friend called me and said, 'I need you to be on it. Trust me, you want to show up'.

"I didn't know who was shooting. It was a secret project. So I showed up because of my friend. I showed up and everything just kicked off from there."