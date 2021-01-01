Pussycat Dolls singer Jessica Sutta pregnant with first child

Pussycat Dolls star Jessica Sutta is to become a first-time mother.

The 38-year-old singer and husband Mikey Marquart are expecting a baby boy this May, and refer to their unborn child as M.J., although the pair haven't officially decided on his name as yet.

"It's been an exciting year for me so far. I got some crazy news to share. I'm having a baby," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm due in May. I've always wanted to be a mommy. I swear, I'm going to get so emotional because I'm finally able to say it…It's been so exciting and it's a dream come true.

"I'm having a little boy named M.J. It's just been an incredible journey. What a beautiful gift that 2020 gave me."

Jessica teamed up with Pussycat Dolls creator Robin Antin to make a burlesque-inspired pregnancy reveal video, which she admits was an emotional experience for both of them.

And when it comes to advice she's received from her fellow Pussycat Dolls, Kimberly Wyatt and Carmit Bachar, who are both mothers themselves, were on hand to give her some tips about dealing with pregnancy and first-time motherhood.

"I've just asked them a million questions like, 'How do you do this? What do you do?'" she smiled. "They said just to enjoy it. You know, it's a beautiful experience.

"The first trimester I was sick. I was sick the whole time, and I was eating crackers and pasta. And it was just ugh. But after that, it was just exciting.

"To feel something inside you moving, and you just connect, and it's like this overwhelming sense of love and protection. You're just like, 'Oh my god, I can't wait to meet you and hold you and kiss you and just spoil you.'"