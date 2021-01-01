NEWS Aaron Carter set to be a dad Newsdesk Share with :





Aaron Carter is set to become a dad - his fiance, Melanie Martin, is pregnant.



The couple broke the baby news by revealing a positive pregnancy test on his Instagram, months after Melanie suffered a miscarriage in 2020.



Carter clutched onto the test after announcing "this is the second one we're testing 'cause the first one came out like this" - showing off a positive pregnancy test - in the video as he paced around his living room.



"I don't know what's going on," Melanie could be heard saying. "You can see it."



This prompted the I Want Candy singer to declare: "Well yeah... 'cause you're pregnant. Here we go! It's coming through 100 per cent."



Fans rushed to congratulate the couple on social media.



After Melanie suffered a devastating miscarriage last summer, Aaron told fans they would be trying to conceive again.



"We're gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we're going to try again," he said during a livestream at the time, adding: "we both want that. I gotta take care of her."



It's turning out to be a busy year for the singer as he prepares to go into the ring against former Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom in a Celebrity Boxing Tournament in June.