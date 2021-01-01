NEWS Lizzo says her bank account is 'so fat' Newsdesk Share with :





The 32-year-old star - who is an advocate for body positivity - hit back at bodyshamers with a fun video on Instagram, where she spoke about her "obese" riches.



She said: "I wake up into my obese bed. I have to get like a king bed because I'm so obese. I put on my obese Louis Vuitton house slippers, and I walk into my massive, obese bathroom and I just stare into my wall-to-wall, obese mirror and lather myself in the most obese, expensive oils and creams, and - oh, god - I walk into my obese, gorgeous, mid-century modern kitchen, and by the time I've made it into my kitchen, I've already made another obese million dollars.



"My bank account is so fat. My bank account is so obese, and, like, I tried to put it on a diet but she's just so stubborn, like, she won't listen."



Meanwhile, Cardi B recently revealed she wants to collaborate with Lizzo.



The 'Up' hitmaker took to Twitter to show her appreciation for the 'Juice' singer by sharing a series of snaps of her on the social media site.



She captioned the post: "These pics do it for me."



The 28-year-old rapper was then inundated with requests for her to team up with Lizzo on a song, but slammed her fans for piling on the pressure for her to make music constantly.



She responded to one follower: "Can I do a song first thst I can put her on (sic)"



Cardi told another Twitter user: "Ok but stop pressuring me to do stuff .I can’t even show love to people with 100 collab collab collab (sic)"