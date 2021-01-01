Olivia Rodrigo cherishes ring gift from Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo has landed a very special keepsake from her idol Taylor Swift.

Calling the Lover singer the "kindest individual", the Drivers License singer has revealed Swift gifted her a symbolic new piece of jewellery.

Flashing her red ring during a recent appearance on SiriusXM Hits this week, Rodrigo said, "I got a package from her with this, like, handwritten note. And she gave me this ring because she said she wore one just like it when she wrote Red and she wanted me to have one like it... she's, like, hand-wrapped these gifts."

Swift made it very clear she was a big fan of her biggest fan shortly after Drivers License was released and Rodrigo celebrated the song's address on Instagram by writing: "next to Taylor on the us i tunes chart i'm in a puddle of tears". Swift replied in the comment section: "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud."

Olivia just doesn't know how Taylor finds time to write letters and send gifts to fans like her: "I feel so lucky that I just, like, was born at the right time to be able to look up to somebody like her. I think she's incredible. All of her support and, like, genuine compassion and excitement for me has just been so, so surreal."