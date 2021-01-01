NEWS Anna Calvi is in the 'early' stages of her new album Newsdesk Share with :





The Mercury-nominated singer-songwriter has revealed she's been busy working on new tracks in lockdown, but she is keeping tight-lipped on what fans can expect from the follow-up to 2018's 'Hunter' for now.



Speaking to Guitar.com, she said: “I don’t know if I want to say yet, it’s early days.



I’m very much enjoying the exploration stage at the moment and anything is possible. I definitely have enough songs for an album, I’m just trying to decide whether they’re good enough and I’ve got an album. That’s the next stage.”



The 'Peaky Blinders' composer also revealed she has been using guitar pedals more than ever before, which has enabled her to expand her "sonic universe".



She said: “I’m definitely more into experimenting with pedals than I used to be. I used to think that everything should come from the hands, but now I’ve become a bit more open to having lots of pedals. It’s a lot of fun and an interesting way of sculpting your sonic universe.”



Anna, who composed the music for the fifth season of the hit BBC drama, previously admitted she is "so proud" of her work on 'Peaky Blinders', and gushed that the experience was "like a dream".



The 'Don't Beat the Girl out of My Boy' hitmaker said: "Yeah, so proud, it's such an amazing show, to be doing the music to it, it's like a dream really."



And although there are no plans in place yet, Anna would love to return to score the music for a 'Peaky Blinders' movie.



And when asked about a potential film, she said: "I would love to but I haven't heard anything about that but I think it would work really well."