Tekashi 6ix9ine hits back as Lil Nas X accuses him of 'sliding into his DMs'

Tekashi 6ix9ine has hit back after being accused of sliding into Lil Nas X's direct messages on Instagram.

The rapper found himself in hot water after allegedly making a homophobic comment about the Old Town Road star while referring to a story about China's recent decision to make Covid-19 anal swabs mandatory for foreign visitors.

"Lil Nas X entered the chat," Tekashi appeared to comment on the post, which was shared on TikTok and Twitter.

Nas addressed the controversy by sharing the screenshot and asking Tekashi "this you?"

After failing to receive a response from Tekashi, Nas made the decision to share some direct messages he allegedly received from the TROLLZ star on Instagram.

"Yo," Tekashi wrote in the message from October last year. “Gonna be in ya city soon what you doing lol?”

However, Tekashi hit back in a video shared to his Instagram page, in which he showed himself going to his messages to prove that he hadn't contacted Nas.

"Before this s**t blows up, lets just nip this s**t in the bud," he said in the clip.

But fans were quick to point out that despite Tekashi's denial, Instagram users are able to unsend messages.

Nas has yet to respond to Tekashi's denial video.