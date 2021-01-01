Joe Strummer's unheard version of 'Junco Partner' revealed from new solo compilation 'Assembly'

Dark Horse Records is celebrating the upcoming release of its newly remastered collection of solo cuts from Joe Strummer with the world premiere of 'Junco Partner (Acoustic)'. The track is available for streaming now and comes with an accompanying animated, mixed-media video created by Spencer Ramsey.Discovered deep in the legendary artist’s vaults on a hand-labelled cassette tape, 'Junco Partner' was a constant throughout Joe’s career. He first discovered the song on a scratchy R&B compilation in the 1970s and it became a staple on the setlist of Joe’s first band, the 101ers, before recording it with The Clash for the seminal 'Sandinista!' album in 1980 and it being a mainstay of live shows until the very end of Joe’s career with The Mescaleros. This previously unreleased home recording of 'Junco Partner' sees Strummer wailing through the song with just a guitar, offering an intimate insight into his unique vocal delivery and distinctive driving rhythmic guitar playing.'Junco Partner (Acoustic)' is available now at all DSPs and streaming services; 'ASSEMBLY' arrives 26th March on Limited Edition 2xLP Red vinyl, gatefold 2xLP 180g black vinyl, CD and digitally for streaming and download.'ASSEMBLY' showcases carefully curated remastered singles, fan favourites and archival rarities from the Joe Strummer solo catalogue, including 'Coma Girl,' 'Johnny Appleseed', 'Yalla Yalla' (with The Mescaleros), his rendition of Bob Marley's Redemption Song' and soundtrack contributions like 'Love Kills' (from the 1986 film 'Sid and Nancy'). Remastered by three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Paul Hicks (The Beatles / John Lennon / The Rolling Stones / David Bowie), the 16-track compilation features three previously unreleased versions of classic The Clash tracks, including the never-before-heard recording of 'Junco Partner' and electrifying live performances of 'Rudie Can’t Fail' and 'I Fought The Law' recorded by Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros at London’s Brixton Academy on 24th November 2001. In addition, 'ASSEMBLY' includes exclusive liner notes written especially for this collection by musician, Jakob Dylan.JOE STRUMMERASSEMBLY(Dark Horse/BMG)Release Date: 26th MarchTRACKLISTINGComa GirlJohnny AppleseedI Fought The Law (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *Tony AdamsSleepwalkLove KillsGet Down MosesX-Ray StyleMondo BongoRudie Can’t Fail (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *At The Border, GuyLong ShadowForbidden CityYalla YallaRedemption SongJunco Partner (Acoustic) ** PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED