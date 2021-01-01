NEWS Beyonce's dad blasts 'insulting' Chloe Bailey comparison Newsdesk Share with :





Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles has raised eyebrows by blasting comparisons between Beyonce and one of his daughter's proteges Chloe Bailey.



During an interview on the Leah's Lemonade radio show, host Leah A. Henry asked Mathew what he thought about the comparisons between Chloe - who is signed to Beyonce's Parkwood management company with sister Halle - and a young Beyonce.



"Do you see the comparison? Like the same thing that you saw in young Beyonce, do you see that in Chloe Bailey?" Leah asked.



Hitting back, Mathew replied: "You've got to be kidding me, right? You're asking me that question? Are you actually serious that you are comparing that young lady to Beyonce?"



Leah then pointed out that many fans have suggested Chloe would be a good person to play Beyonce in a movie about the singer's life.



"Okay, you're talking about if somebody was doing a movie, not talent-wise," he responded. "Talent-wise? Are you telling me talent-wise, somebody is an idiot enough to compare her to Beyonce, talent-wise?"



When Leah said "they say she's literally like a young Beyonce in the making", Mathew replied: "I'm asking you a yes or no question. Are you telling me someone's an idiot enough to compare her to Beyonce, talent-wise? Are there people saying her talent is equal to Beyonce? They're an idiot. Period.



"That's actually insulting to Beyonce. I mean, if you want to call out some like Barbra Streisand or you know, some people like that, like come on, man, really?... I want to get off this topic."