Bebe Rexha shuts down Instagram Live chat after fan exposes himself

Bebe Rexha was left angry and appalled when a fan flashed his genitals during an Instagram Live chat on Thursday.



The Last Hurrah singer invited fans to participate in her Live chat but had to shut it down after one person unexpectedly waggled his penis in front of the camera.



"I need the Instagram name of the guy who did what we did. I need to report him please. Please investigate. NOT OKAY," she told her followers on Twitter after the livestream. "I'm honestly disgusted. And shook. I thought it was a joke. I can't believe that guy was serious. I am so sorry that happened. I'm so angry."



Speaking to Variety after the incident, Bebe said, "On Instagram, it's like Russian Roulette. You hope you get a good fan. But you don't know."



The 31-year-old admitted that while she felt "disrespected" by the flasher, she was mostly concerned about her young fans.



"I'm very protective of my fans - what if a 14-year-old boy or girl just saw that? I'm traumatised that it happened in front of all my fans. I felt guilty about it," she confessed.



And she explained that she didn't remove him from the chat sooner because Instagram has got rid of the feature which allows the host of a Live to do so.



"When you call somebody in the Live chat, they have to X themselves out now. Before, you could X them out, so Instagram should bring back that feature," she said.