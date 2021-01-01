NEWS Roddy Ricch video shooting suspect arrested Newsdesk Share with :





Aspiring rapper OMB Peezy has been arrested in connection to gunfire at a Roddy Ricch video shoot last month.



The Box hitmaker was filming a promo with fellow artist 42 Dugg at a scrapyard on 21 February when shots rang out.



Two men were hit, while another also suffered injuries at the scene, although they are all in a stable condition. Ricch and Dugg were unharmed.



Now authorities in Atlanta, Georgia have taken Peezy, real name LeParis Dade, into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.



He was arrested on Monday and remains behind bars at Fulton County Jail on $60,000 (£43,000) bond, while he must also surrender his passport and wear an ankle bracelet before he can be released, according to Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan.



After the security scare, Dugg took to Instagram to claim he wasn't anywhere near the shooting, while Ricch assured fans he was OK, posting on Twitter, "aint nobody shoot at me... we all good. im juss tryna feed the streets (sic)".