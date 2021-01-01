NEWS Nick Jonas wrote romantic This is Heaven after Priyanka Chopra reunion Newsdesk Share with :





Nick Jonas wrote his new single, This is Heaven, after reuniting with his wife following a four-month work separation.



The pop star dropped the second single from his upcoming Spaceman album on Thursday and revealed time apart from Priyanka Chopra in 2020, while she was working on The Matrix 4 in Germany, led him to compose the uplifting tune.



"Pri went to a shoot in Germany for a couple months while I was in L.A. working on the album... and that distance really settled in," Nick said in an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1's The Morning Mash Up.



"Then when we finally were kind of back together after this time apart, I went back and wrote this song... It was just meant to encapsulate kind of that euphoric feeling of being with your person. And, you know, for me, it’s obviously a romantic thing," he explained.



And it's not the only song on his new album inspired by his wife: "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio (sic)," he said recently, adding: "I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."