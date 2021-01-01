Megan Thee Stallion helping to rebuild Houston hometown

Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee and charity officials to help rebuild homes for those in need in her native Houston, Texas following their recent deep freeze.

The Savage rapper has joined forces with the politician and executives at the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) Disaster Services to provide aid to senior citizens and single mothers whose properties were impacted by the deadly winter storms which struck late last month.

The new initiative will be supported by bosses at brands Megan is affiliated with, such as Revlon, Fashion Nova, and Coach, as well as her label 300 Entertainment, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Body music video co-star Taraji P. Henson and Maroon 5, Megan's collaborators on the song Beautiful Mistakes, have also been listed as donors to the fund, which will continue for the next two years, reported Billboard.com.

In a statement, the hip-hop sensation said: "Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown."

She went on: "I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events."

Megan isn't the only Houston native to give back to the community following the snowstorms - Travis Scott and Beyonce have also stepped up to help the less fortunate in their hometown.