Ian Brown exits festival over vaccination rule

Ian Brown has pulled out of a festival because he refuses to accept vaccination proof as a condition for entry.



The former Stone Roses frontman was due to headline the upcoming Neighbourhood Weekender festival in his hometown of Warrington, England on the first weekend of September, the three-day event's rescheduled date, but he has withdrawn because he claims all attendees will need to prove they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus as a condition of entry.



Brown took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm he would no longer be among the headliners, writing, "My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry. Refunds are available!"



Organisers for the festival issued a statement on Twitter in which they stated they would "comply with the conditions outlined by the government through the local authority. No decisions will be taken by government until 21 June at the earliest."



Brown, who has been vocal about his scepticism about Covid-19, the lockdown, and the vaccine on Twitter, has been replaced by Sit Down rockers James.



Other headliners include Gerry Cinnamon, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Sam Fender, and Shed Seven.