NEWS Kings of Leon to become world's first band to release an album as an NFT Newsdesk Share with :





Kings of Leon will become the world's first band to ever release an album as an NFT (non-fungible token) this Friday (05.03.21).



The 'Sex on Fire' hitmakers' fans will be able to purchase 'When You See Yourself' on blockchain and be able to unlock a limited-edition vinyl and front-row seats to their concerts.



NFTs are a cryptocurrency that gives access to art, content and tickets opposed to money.



As part of the band's 'NFT Yourself' collection, they are offering up to 25 unique pieces starting with a $50 exclusive NFT collectible and limited-edition Golden Eye Vinyl, with all proceeds benefiting Live Nation’s Crew Nation Fund, which has supported out-of-work road crew members amid the global coronavirus pandemic.



What's more, there will be a release of six individual art pieces "representing the band and its legacy", with the auction going live on YellowHeart.io on March 5.



The Caleb Followill-fronted group joined forces with their longtime creative partner Night After Night on the collection, which is available via ticketing blockchain site YellowHeart.



Josh Katz, CEO and Founder of YellowHeart, said in a press release: “Here at YellowHeart, our mission is to create a symbiotic relationship between artists and fans by empowering artists to sell music and tickets directly to their fans.



“Through our NFT and smart contract technology, we are changing the way fans interact with artists. We’re thrilled to be working with Kings of Leon as we pioneer a transparent, fan-friendly experience that ultimately gives control back to the artists and fans.”



Kings of Leon's NFT news comes after Grimes sold $6 million (£4.3 million) worth of art as NFTs.



Meanwhile, Caleb recently teased that their hotly-awaited follow-up to 2016's 'Walls' is their "most personal yet".

He said: "I try to write and convince myself that I’m writing about something else but a vein of my personal life flows through these songs.



“Sound-wise, Matthew really nerded out and found some cool vintage equipment. He was into organs and synthesisers as I was pulling teeth trying to get him to play more guitar! But when you hear that old equipment, it feels timeless and beautiful.



“A lot of the instruments on this album, you could’ve heard on Pink Floyd or Beatles albums. We really dug deep to find the proper equipment.”