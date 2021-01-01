NEWS Jade Thirlwall excited to welcome in Little Mix's 'new dawn' Newsdesk Share with :





Jade Thirlwall used the Covid-19 lockdown to "figure out" who she is, and how she can help herself and her bandmates welcome in a "new dawn of Little Mix".



The British group hit headlines last year when Jesy Nelson revealed she was leaving - with Jade, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock making the decision to continue as a trio.



And reflecting on what they've learned from the global pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, Jade told Britain's Glamour magazine that it was nice to have some time away from Perrie and Leigh-Anne to work on her priorities.



"I'm not saying that we're co-dependent, but we do heavily rely on each other, so it's been healthy to take a step back and think, 'What do I want?'" she explained. "As we come together and work together this year, we'll have an even better and healthier relationship with that perspective. This time's taught me that I am still figuring out who I am, too. I don't really know who I am.



"I used to get scared at that thought, but now I've stopped punishing myself for not knowing. It's beautiful that we're still a group, but we want to help push each other to do our own thing, too. It's like a new dawn of Little Mix."



The group's solidarity and sense of sisterhood has helped them push through some of their most difficult times. And Perrie added that while there have been situations she's struggled with, she's always managed to "put on a brave face" when it matters.



"One thing we've had to do in our careers, which is hard, is to put on a brave face," she explained. "We're all going through the worst situations of our lives. We just want to crawl in bed, put the duvet over our heads and just never come out. But you know you've got people depending on you, you've got three other girls that need you there, you've got fans all over the world; you don't want to get a bad reputation."