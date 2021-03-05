NEWS Gabrielle: I was 'scared' covering songs by Billie Eilish and Harry Styles Newsdesk Share with :





Gabrielle was "scared" about covering songs by Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, because they are such "big names".



The 'Dreams' hitmaker made the semi-final of this year's 'The Masked Singer' - which was eventually won by Joss Stone as Sausage - after she wowed the judges and millions of viewers at home with her versions of Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car', 'Falling' by Harry, 'Everything I Wanted' by Billie, and many more songs.



And she went on to record the covers for her upcoming album, 'Do It Again', which is out on Friday (05.03.21).



But the 51-year-old singer - who has a son named Jordan and a daughter, Patricia - has admitted she was nervous about singing songs by the pop megastars, while she insisted it might surprise people that she loves pop music.



In an interview with Entertainment Focus, she said: "My daughter introduced me to Billie Eilish and the song ‘Everything I Wanted’. All these songs people wouldn’t actually expect to sing but I love them. People don’t associate me with liking someone like Billie but I love pop music. Having all these songs… ‘Falling’, ‘Fast Car’ which I’m familiar with and I love Tracy Chapman … we had ‘Diamonds’ by Rihanna… Tackling songs that I’ve never sung before publicly and that nobody would associate me with was so much fun. When I finished recording ‘The Masked Singer’, I’d so fallen in love with them that the most natural thing to do was to put an album out covering these songs. A lot of the people around me were like, ‘Gabs, you’ve got to do those songs. You sound great’. I was scared because these are big names but I just had so much fun. It wasn’t a case of me trying to copy the songs exactly, but just doing my own take on it. The response has been amazing."