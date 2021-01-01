Blake Shelton: 'Gwen Stefani proposal is a blur'

Blake Shelton can't remember many details from when he popped the question to Gwen Stefani, admitting the proposal is something of a "blur".

The country singer asked Gwen to be his wife in October last year, and when asked to recall the special moment during an interview with Access Hollywood, Blake struggled to do so.

"It’s kind of a blur, honestly," he said. "I remember after I asked her, there was some crying and things and Gwen’s oldest son, Kingston, was sitting right next to us when this happened."

It seems the event was hazy for Gwen too, as she was so overwhelmed by the proposal she wasn't even sure if she had accepted Blake's marriage offer.

"And Gwen in one moment said, ‘Wait a minute, did I answer you? Did I say yes out loud?’" Blake smiled. "And even I was wondering. And Kingston said, ‘Mom, yeah you did. I heard you say ‘Yes,’ you did.'"

He added: "I don’t know how long it took, but that’s how it happened."

It will be the second marriage for both Gwen - who was married to musician Gavin Rossdale - and Blake is divorced from Miranda Lambert.

The stars hope to tie the knot later this year.