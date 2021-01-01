NEWS First look at Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols series 'Pistol' Newsdesk Share with :





Principal photography has begun in London on Pistol, the six-episode FX limited series about the legendary Sex Pistol guitarist Steve Jones, based on his memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. Pistol is executive produced and directed by Danny Boyle, created by Craig Pearce and written by Pearce and Frank Cottrell Boyce.



Slated to air in 2022 on FX on Hulu, the series will faithfully capture the story of the Sex Pistols, the British-born, anti-establishment musical icons.



Joining the previously announced cast are Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit, Game of Thrones) as Malcolm McLaren and Talulah Riley (Westworld) as Vivienne Westwood. Christian Lees (Sun Records) also joins the cast as Glen Matlock and Iris Law makes her screen debut as Soo Catwoman.



The series stars Toby Wallace (Babyteeth, Acute Misfortune) as Steve Jones, Anson Boon (Crawl, 1917, Blackbird) as John Lydon, Louis Partridge (Enola Homes, Medici) as Sid Vicious and Jacob Slater as Paul Cook.



Additional cast includes Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as punk icon Jordan, Dylan Llewellyn (Derry Girls) as Wally Nightingale, Sydney Chandler (Don’t Worry Darling) as Chrissie Hynde, Emma Appleton (The Witcher, Traitors) as Nancy Spungen.



Anchored by Jones’ memoir, which offers a fascinating new perspective on one of rock’s greatest ever stories, Pistol moves from West London’s council estates, to Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s notorious Kings Road SEX shop, to the international controversy that came with the release of Never Mind the Bollocks, which is frequently listed as one of the most influential albums of all time. Their single “God Save the Queen” was banned by the BBC and reached Number 1 on the UK's NME chart, but appeared at Number 2 on the Official UK Singles chart, leading to accusations that the song was purposely kept off the top spot. For the only time in chart history, the track was listed as a blank, to avoid offence to the monarchy.



Steve Jones, Danny Boyle and Craig Pearce serve as Executive Producers alongside Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Tracey Seaward, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman and wiip. The series is produced by FX Productions.